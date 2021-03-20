Lake Michigan Credit Union holds $50K home makeover sweepstakes

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Lake Michigan Credit Union has announced its ninth annual Home Makeover Sweepstakes.

With a grand prize totaling $50,000, the sweepstakes is scheduled to run until Friday, May 21, the credit union tells us.

We’re told participants may enter online or at any LMCU location. The credit union says everyone in Michigan and Florida are eligible to enter.

“This year, we have all been spending more time in our homes, and our giveaway can help one lucky winner achieve a home makeover of their dreams,” says CEO Sandy Jelinski. “Even if you don’t win the contest, you can still win with our low rates and our friendly branch staff, who are always there to help our members make whatever they might need a reality.”

Visit LMCU’s website for more information.

