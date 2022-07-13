ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The Kurt Rosenwinkel Quartet is coming to Ann Arbor. The quartet will perform at The Blue Llama Jazz Club on Thursday, September 22.

Rosenwinkel’s first studio album was East Coast Love Affair in 1996. His other albums include 1999’s Intuit, 2000’s The Enemies of Energy, and 2010’s Out Secret World. His latest album, Angels Around, was released in 2020.

Rosenwinkle is also a member of the quartet Human Feel, which also includes Chris Speed, Andrew D’Angelo, and Jim Black. The group’s first studio album Human Feel was released in 1989. Their other albums include 1991’s Scatter, 1996’s Speak to It, and 2007’s Galore. Their latest album, Gold, was released in 2019.

Throughout his career, Rosenwinkle has collaborated with Eric Clapton, Q-tip, Gary Burton, Paul Motian, Joe Henderson, Brad Mehldau, and Donald Fagen. In 2016, Rosenwinkel launched his own independent music label Heartcore Records.

The Kurt Rosenwinkel Quartet will perform at The Blue Llama Jazz Club on Thursday, September 22 at 6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased on the jazz club’s website.

