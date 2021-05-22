Know the Law – Auto No-Fault Provider Fee Caps

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Last summer, changes to Michigan’s auto no-fault law went into effect, allowing consumers to choose varying levels of medical coverage on their insurance policy. This July, a third phase of major changes to Michigan’s auto no-fault law will be going into effect. One area that will be significantly impacted by these upcoming changes how medical care providers are reimbursed for their services to auto accident victims. Attorney Tom Sinas explains what this will mean for healthcare providers and auto accident victims under the new law.