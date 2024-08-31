Watch Now
Kamala Harris visiting Detroit on Labor Day

No time or location has been announced yet for Monday's appearance
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
J. Scott Applewhite/AP
Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris.
DETROIT — Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris is scheduled to visit Detroit on Labor Day, her campaign announced Saturday afternoon.

In addition to her Michigan visit on Monday, Harris will also be traveling to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, for another campaign event with President Joe Biden.

Details about the Detroit visit including a location and time have not yet been released.

Harris last held a campaign event in the area on Aug. 7 at Detroit metro airport alongside her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz.

Republican vice presidential nominee JD Vance also visited metro Detroit that day and spoke to a small group at the Shelby Township Police Department, where the police chief also spoke.

WXYZ will provide additional information on Harris' visit to Detroit on Monday as we learn more.

