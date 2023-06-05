'Just a spark': DNR explains how fires can start and how you can stop them from taking off

WXMI — In a dry spell, fires can flare up "just from a spark."

That's what happened in northern Michigan this weekend, when a massive wildfire sprawled over 2,000 acres in Crawford County, landed flights and shut down parts of I-75.

READ:DNR, fire crews contain 2,400-acre wildfire near Grayling

Now, with the fire nearly contained, the DNR says the wildfire was started by a campfire.

"It is extremely dry, which means that fires can start very, very easily, just from a spark. So something for people to be aware of and be cautious about," says Kerry Heckman, DNR Public Information Officer.

Heckman says no burn bans are in place right now, but there are restrictions on burning yard debris, and she has a few things to say about how to reduce the risk of fire.

"At this point, campfires and cookfires are still permitted. But we do suggest if somebody is going to consider doign that, to do with extreme caution," she says.

One safeguard: keep a shovel, rake or water bucket nearby to easily extinguish out-of-control flames.

However, to completely quash the fire, Heckman says "that's more than just throwing water on it."

"It's throwing water, stirring up the ashes and whatever's left in the firepit, more water, and then using the back of your hand to put it over the fire to see if you feel any heat," she says. If you do feel heat, the job isn't done.

Heckmen says, during a heat wave, one of the most common instigators of of fires is burning yard debris. "Somebody is raking their yard, burning leaves or grass or, you know, branches. That is the number one cause, typically."

Other causes might surprise you.

"So your vehicle, if you're pulling a trailer and have a chain on the hitch, and the chain drags, the sparks from that can ignite the grass right alongside the road and cause a fire," explains Heckmen.

If your tire goes flat and the rims skid across the pavement, that can also spark a fire.

Campfires, of course, are another likely culprit, as northern Michigan has seen this weekend.

"It was an escaped campfire on private property," said Heckmen. "And it's now, you know, a 22, almost 22,000 acre fire."

In short, anything that can cause a spark can cause a fire. And since it doesn't look like rain will be coming any time soon, Heckmen says it's important to be cautious.

"We are in extreme fire danger across most of the state," she says.

The fire near Grayling is 90% contained, with firefighters from Wisconsin on their way to help. Shelters have been arranged for residents who had to evacuate the area.

