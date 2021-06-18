Watch
Judge wants to learn more about record breach in Snyder case

Posted at 8:28 AM, Jun 18, 2021
DETROIT (AP) — A judge has ordered Flint water prosecutors to stop distributing documents that were declared confidential during Detroit’s bankruptcy.

Judge Thomas Tucker also wants to see a portion of the records that have been circulated by the attorney general’s office.

The judge's order came a day after lawyers for former Gov. Rick Snyder asked him to declare Attorney General Dana Nessel’s office in civil contempt and order penalties for the document disclosure.

A search by prosecutors apparently swept up sensitive documents from the Detroit bankruptcy as well as attorney-client communications of other state officials.

Snyder had a role in making deals that allowed Detroit to emerge from bankruptcy.

Snyder faces misdemeanor charges of willful neglect of duty in the Flint water scandal.

