Judge: Enbridge Line 5 lawsuit to remain in federal court

MICHIGAN — A judge has ordered to keep the lawsuit regarding Enbridge Line 5 in federal court, according to a federal order posted by the U.S. District Court – Western District of Michigan, Southern Division.

Read the full order here:

Line 5 Cases Order to Keep Proceedings Federal by WXMI on Scribd

