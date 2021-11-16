Judge: Enbridge Line 5 lawsuit to remain in federal court
Carlos Osorio/AP
FILE - This July 19, 2002, file photo, shows the Mackinac Bridge that spans the Straits of Mackinac from Mackinaw City, Mich. Officials tell The Associated Press that Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder's administration and Canadian pipeline giant Enbridge have reached a deal on replacing 65-year-old twin pipelines in a channel linking two of the Great Lakes. An announcement was scheduled for Wednesday Oct. 3, 2018. Officials tell the AP the agreement calls for shutting down the Line 5 pipes in the Straits of Mackinac connecting Lakes Huron and Michigan. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)
Posted at 4:14 PM, Nov 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-16 16:14:44-05
MICHIGAN — A judge has ordered to keep the lawsuit regarding Enbridge Line 5 in federal court, according to a federal order posted by the U.S. District Court – Western District of Michigan, Southern Division.
Read the full order here:
Line 5 Cases Order to Keep Proceedings Federal by WXMI on Scribd
