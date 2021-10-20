Watch
Enbridge temporarily stops Michigan pipeline due to protests

Carlos Osorio/AP
FILE - This July 19, 2002, file photo, shows the Mackinac Bridge that spans the Straits of Mackinac from Mackinaw City, Mich. Officials tell The Associated Press that Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder's administration and Canadian pipeline giant Enbridge have reached a deal on replacing 65-year-old twin pipelines in a channel linking two of the Great Lakes. An announcement was scheduled for Wednesday Oct. 3, 2018. Officials tell the AP the agreement calls for shutting down the Line 5 pipes in the Straits of Mackinac connecting Lakes Huron and Michigan. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)
Enbridge Line 5 pipeline
Posted at 9:34 AM, Oct 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-20 09:34:19-04

The operator of a Michigan oil pipeline says it temporarily shut down Line 5 after protesters warned Enbridge that they planned to turn an emergency valve.

Video posted on social media showed someone with a hard hat and a wrench inside a fenced area Tuesday in Tuscola County, 90 miles north of Detroit.

A man outside the fence sang and played an electric guitar.

Enbridge spokesman Ryan Duffy says the incident was a “criminal activity” and not a lawful protest.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer wants Line 5 shut down, saying it is a threat to the Great Lakes. Part of it crosses the Straits of Mackinac.

