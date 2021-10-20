Enbridge temporarily stops Michigan pipeline due to protests

The operator of a Michigan oil pipeline says it temporarily shut down Line 5 after protesters warned Enbridge that they planned to turn an emergency valve.

Video posted on social media showed someone with a hard hat and a wrench inside a fenced area Tuesday in Tuscola County, 90 miles north of Detroit.

A man outside the fence sang and played an electric guitar.

Enbridge spokesman Ryan Duffy says the incident was a “criminal activity” and not a lawful protest.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer wants Line 5 shut down, saying it is a threat to the Great Lakes. Part of it crosses the Straits of Mackinac.