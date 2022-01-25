Judge denies request to dismiss charges in Whitmer kidnapping plot

MICHIGAN — A judge has ruled that the case against the men accused of plotting to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will proceed.

According to court documents filed by Hon. Robert J. Jonker, it was determined that the defendants had not shown they were coerced into the plot by the government.

Defense attorneys in the case previously argued the Federal Bureau of Investigation entrapped the men involved in the alleged plot. They filed a motion to dismiss all charges.

The judge denied the motion at this stage, saying the defense had not demonstrated that the "defendants' wills were overcome by the actions of the government' and allowing the case to move forward.

READ MORE: Defense attorneys claim FBI entrapped their clients in Governor Whitmer kidnapping plot

Read the full order here:

Order on Motion to Dismiss by WXMI on Scribd

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube