Judge denies request to dismiss charges in Whitmer kidnapping plot

Jerry Lemenu/AP
In this courtroom drawing, five defendants in the Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer kidnapping case appear in federal court in Grand Rapids, Mich., on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020. During the hearing to review the evidence against Adam Fox, Ty Garbin, Kaleb Franks, Daniel Harris and Brandon Caserta, Magistrate Judge Sally Berens ordered Franks, Harris and Caserta to be held without bond until the trial and said she's rule on the other men's bond requests on a later date. A sixth defendant from Delaware, Barry Croft, was ordered Tuesday to be transferred to Michigan to face the charges. (Jerry Lemenu via AP)
Posted at 4:14 PM, Jan 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-25 16:26:44-05

MICHIGAN — A judge has ruled that the case against the men accused of plotting to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will proceed.

According to court documents filed by Hon. Robert J. Jonker, it was determined that the defendants had not shown they were coerced into the plot by the government.

Defense attorneys in the case previously argued the Federal Bureau of Investigation entrapped the men involved in the alleged plot. They filed a motion to dismiss all charges.

The judge denied the motion at this stage, saying the defense had not demonstrated that the "defendants' wills were overcome by the actions of the government' and allowing the case to move forward.

