Defense attorneys claim FBI entrapped their clients in Governor Whitmer kidnapping plot

(WXMI) — FOX 17 is getting a deeper look into the alleged plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. The attorneys for five of the accused men in the plot released new audio and texts Friday. The attorneys showcased it as the FBI and informants entrapping their clients.

The new evidence defense wants to introduce includes 45 pages with more than 250 lines of conversations, texts, audio and messages.

READ MORE: Court doc released in alleged plot to kidnap Whitmer detail defense's case for entrapment

There are 186 audio recordings, of which 29 being recorded phone calls. There are 51 text messages and 6 Facebook posts, of which two are videos.

On page 12, documents show a text from Sept. 5, where the special agent states: “The mission is to kill the governor specifically.”

Not much further in the documents — but at an earlier date because if you go line by line, you’ll see the conversations are not in chronological order — in July, the defense showcased how Paul Bellar and the group are against any criminal plan. But on page 18, see the first recorded conversation in this batch from Daniel Harris.

It was in May, asking, “Shall I do some digging around, gentlemen? Find us a judge?”

The documents proceed in a similar format as it jumped around with dates. On page 40, we see on Sept. 15 Adam Fox saying, “Yeah, we’re not killing anybody.”

The defense also claims some of Adam Fox’s statements were more fantasy or role-playing.

He even asked an undercover if "they want to be warden of the north."

