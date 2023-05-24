'Jesus Christ Superstar' to be performed at Wharton Center's Cobb Great Hall June 13-18

EAST LANSING, Mich. — The 50th Anniversary tour of Jesus Christ Superstar is coming to the Wharton Center’s Cobb Great Hall as part of its 2022-2023 Broadway Season. The rock opera will be performed June 13-18.

The play tells the story of the final weeks in the life of Jesus Christ (Jack Hopewell), through the point of view of Judas Iscariot (Elvie Ellis).

The production also stars Faith Jones as Mary Magdalene, Grant Hodges as Caiaphas, Nicholas Hambruch as Pontius Pilate, and Kodiak Thompson as Annas.

The rock opera’s ensemble includes Ethan Hardy Benson, Joshua Bess, Jordan Wesley Brown, Jahlil M. Burke, Cooper Clack, Kalei Cotecson, Emma Cook, Lydia Eku, Savannah Fisher, Domanick Anton Hubbard, Haley Huelsman, Jeremy Makana Hurr, Brett Hennessey Jones, Lena Matthews, Hosea Mundi, L’Oréal Roaché, Colin Robertson, Darren James Robinson, Erich W. Schleck, and Lauren Soto.

The 50th anniversary tour of Jesus Christ Superstar was directed by Timothy Sheader. Drew McOnie is the choreographer. The set and costume design were by Tom Scutt. The lighting design was by Lee Curran, and the sound design was by Keith Caggiano. The music supervision is by David Holcenberg, and the music direction is by Mark Binns.

The play’s music was written by Andrew Lloyd Webber and the lyrics were written by Tim Rice. The original Broadway production opened in 1971. It went on to be nominated for five Tony Awards.

A film adaptation of Jesus Christ Superstar was released in 1973. The film was directed by Norman Jeison, and starred Ted Neeley as Jesus, Carl Anderson as Judas, and Yvonne Elliman as Mary.

A live television special, Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert, aired on NBC in 2018. The special starred John Legend as Jesus, Sara Bareilles as Mary, and Brandon Victor Dixon as Judas. It was directed by David Leveaux and Alex Rudzinski.

Jesus Christ Superstar will be performed at the Wharton Center’s Cobb Great Hall June 13-18. Tickets can be purchased on the Wharton Center’s website. Tickets can also be purchased by calling 517-432-2000 or 1-800-WHARTON.

