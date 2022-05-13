Jackson County inmate charged after sending threatening letter to judge

LANSING, Mich. — A Jackson County inmate has been charged after mailing a threatening letter to the judge who sentenced him.

The letter was written by Christopher Shenberger, who is currently serving a 75-180 month prison sentence for criminal sexual misconduct. He was sentenced in September 2016 by Ingham County Circuit Court Judge Joyce Draganchuk.

According to the Department of Attorney General, Shenberger sent the letter to Draganchuk in December 2021. It is believed that it was sent because of Shenberger not being considered for parole due to not completing a required sex offender program. The letter said that Judge Draganchuk might be one of the people he chooses to kill if he has to serve his whole prison sentence. The case was then referred to the Department of Attorney General.

“We continue to see people cross the line between airing grievances and criminal behavior,” said Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel. “I refuse to normalize threatening rhetoric and I will continue to vigorously pursue anyone who threatens elected leaders.”

Shenberger has now been charged with one count of communicating a false threat of terrorism, which is a 20-year felony.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube