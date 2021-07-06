It's been 6 months since the U.S. Capitol riots; here's who was arrested from Michigan

Hundreds of people have been arrested in connection to the deadly riots that took place at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

Of those hundreds, 10 are from Michigan. The first man was arrested just two weeks after the riots, and the latest was arrested just days ago.

Since the riots, five people have died, Senate Republicans blocked a commission that would study the riots, and the U.S. House voted to approve a committee to investigate the riots.

Then-President Donald Trump was also impeached for his role in the riot, the first president to be impeached twice. He was later acquitted in the Senate by a vote of 57-43 that saw seven Republican senators vote to convict.

Below are the details for each of the men charged in the riot from Michigan.

Jan. 20, 2021: Karl Dresch of Calumet

Feds arrested Dresch and charged him with violent entry and other crimes. According to a federal complaint, the feds first received a tip regarding Dresch’s involvement on Jan. 7, when Dresch allegedly posted about his entry into the Capitol on Facebook.



When the FBI searched his page, they found Dresch said he was preparing to head for DC on Jan. 3 and wrote, "NO EXCUSES! NO RETREAT! NO SURRENDER! TAKE THE STREETS! TAKE BACK OUR COUNTRY! 1/6/2021=7/4/1776.”

Dresch also posted photos and video from his time during the riot, which detailed his movement in the Capitol.

Jan. 21, 2021: Michael Foy of Wixom

Foy is a former Marine and allegedly hit a police officer at least 10 times with a hockey stick during the Capitol riot, according to the feds.

According to a court filing, Foy took a “leadership role in the chaos,” and even after hitting the officer 10 times, he stayed near the Capitol doors.

“Images and video taken at the Capitol show Foy attacking officers guarding the doors. The scene is chaotic, graphic, and brutal,” the feds said in a filing.

Foy was charged with five crimes, including assault and obstruction of law enforcement.



Feb. 11, 2021: James Mels of Shelby Township

Mels, 56, was charged with one count of knowingly entering or remaining in a restricted building and violent entry or disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

A tip came in that Mels had entered the Capitol. Agents found that Mels also took photos showing places inside and outside the Capitol.



According to the FBI Statement of Facts, Mels told FBI that he said a brief prayer and then entered the Capitol to speak with an officer and so he could present a copy of the U.S. Constitution.



He also said he was exposed to gas but was not shot with rubber bullets, and admitted to being inside the Capitol.

March 18, 2021: Bobby Schornak of Roseville and Daniel Herendeen of Chesterfield

Both men were charged with Obstruction of Justice/Congress, Aiding and Abetting, Knowingly Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Building or Grounds Without Lawful Authority, and Violent Entry and Disorderly Conduct on Capitol Grounds.

A federal affidavit filed with the criminal complaint by an FBI agent alleges that the men communicated via Facebook messages on December 30, 2020 about attending the "Stop the Steal" rally on January 6.



The affidavit then lays out how the investigation tracked the men using photographs and metadata from Facebook posts. Among the evidence presented are selfies the men allegedly took inside the Capitol building.

March 26, 2021: Anthony Williams of Southgate

Williams was the sixth person arrested in the Capitol riots after an online tip to the FBI. Agents say the tip identified him by name and included descriptions of his Facebook posts.

He was charged with obstruction of an official proceeding, knowingly entering a restricted building and violent entry into the Capitol.



Law enforcement obtained records from the Facebook account; one of the records showed a phone number located inside the Capitol Building on Jan. 6. Subscriber records attributed the number to Williams.

In videos posted to the Facebook account, Williams allegedly discussed his success in entering the building, saying "desperate times call for desperate measures." He was also seen posing next to and around statues in areas of the Capitol.

In another video, Williams allegedly said he and others "stormed" the Capitol and "pushed back the cops."

April 7, 2021: Jeremiah Caplinger

Caplinger, 25, was charged with three crimes including violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

Photos and videos in the federal complaint show Caplinger wearing a Donald Trump hat while climbing a Capitol wall. They also show him inside the Capitol carrying a flag.

Feds used social media photos and an interview with MLive.com as part of evidence against him.



In February, he allegedly told MLive he was inspired by Trump to travel to Washington to participate.



“I think it was a great stupid thing when it came to breaking and destroying things, sure… but I will not sit here and allow people to constantly demonize, patronize, criticize and try to ostracize Trump supporters for doing what they believe in,” he said.

April 7, 2021: Jeremy Sorvisto of Hancock

Sorvisto was the second man from the Upper Peninsula arrested in the attack. He was charged with entering and remaining in a restricted building and disorderly conduct in the Capitol among other charges.

According to a court filing, an online tip said pictures on Sorvisto’s fiancee’s Facebook page showed him inside the Capitol. Photos show Sorvisto drinking a beer outside the Capitol and also on Capitol surveillance footage.



Sorvisto Complaint by WXYZ-TV Channel 7 Detroit on Scribd

May 27, 2021: Anthony Puma of Brownstown Township

Puma was the ninth person arrested and he was charged with violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, among other charges.



He allegedly climbed a wall outside of the Capitol and broke in through a window. He also made several statements on Facebook, according to the FBI, which included “We are here. What time do we storm the House of Representatives?”

June 30, 2021: Steven Thurlow of St. Clair Shores

Thurlow was the latest and 10th person arrested in the Capitol riots from Michigan. He’s charged with knowingly entering or remaining in a restricted building, disorderly conduct in the Capitol and more.

According to the FBI Statement of Facts filed with the charges, Thurlow is seen inside the Capitol in photos on his Facebook page and surveillance video.

One photo shows Thurlow taking selfies inside the Capitol.



Thurlow Complaint by WXYZ-TV Channel 7 Detroit on Scribd



