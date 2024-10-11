'It still hasn’t fully sunk in': South Carolina man wins $2M playing Michigan Lottery

LANSING, Mich. — A man from South Carolina won $2 million playing the Michigan Lottery.

Lottery officials say 58-year-old Michael Buckner chose to buy instant-win tickets at a gas station in the Upper Peninsula instead of taking a trip to the casino.

“I live in South Carolina, but I work in Escanaba,” says Buckner. “When I scratched off the $2,000,000 Mega Multiplier game and saw I won $2 million, I didn’t think it was real. I called my girlfriend to tell her what I won, but she didn’t believe it either. It still hasn’t fully sunk in!”

We’re told Buckner opted to receive a lump sum of $1.3 million over annuity payments totaling the full $2 million. He intends to pay his bills and share some of his winnings with family members before pocketing the rest.

