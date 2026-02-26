'It can work': Whitmer backs literacy funding plan in interview with FOX 17

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer covered a wide range of topics in her final State of the State address — from the economy to education to roads. I sat down with the governor to get more input on what she hopes to accomplish in her last year in office and beyond.

One of the concerns Whitmer addressed was Michigan's standing in education. The state ranks 44th in the nation in reading and math levels for fourth graders, even as the state has seen historic funding in education.

When asked why parents should believe in the current strategy, Whitmer pointed to consistency as the key.

"We've had a tendency to be impatient and change our strategy every couple years. That's the worst way to do it. And so by changing the law last year and now committing and doubling down on resources to support our teachers and our students with wraparound services, after school, after school, tutoring, letters, training for our teachers, all of these things will help us be successful. That's what they did there. It can work here. We just need to commit to it and fund it," Whitmer said.

While data centers were not a focus of her State of the State address, Whitmer has been vocal about her support for bringing them to Michigan. When asked what she would tell neighbors who are fearful that data centers could be harmful to the environment and the electrical grid, Whitmer said she believes Michigan can do it responsibly.

"My feeling is that let's build them here in Michigan, where we can make sure they've got a closed loop water system that makes it sustainable and makes sure that they protect the water where they contribute electricity to the grid, not drain it, so it can help consumers with the cost and making sure they've got electricity accessible," Whitmer said.

On the federal level, Whitmer identified tariffs from the Trump administration as the policy she believes is hurting Michiganders the most — particularly when it comes to the state's relationship with Canada.

A container ship is moored at the port of the port of New York & New Jersey in Elizabeth, N.J., Monday May 12, 2025.

"It's critical that the White House negotiate USMCA (United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement), and that we've got a predictable set of rules so that business can make the investments they need to make, and know that the rules aren't going to change tomorrow," Whitmer said.

Whitmer added that the impact is already being felt on both sides of the border.

"Canadians are united about not spending money in the United States. It's hurting Michigan probably more than any other state. We need them to turn the temperature down and negotiate a USMCA," Whitmer said.

