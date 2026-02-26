'Big Gretch Out': Governor Whitmer focuses on literacy, housing, healthcare in final State of the State

LANSING, Mich. — Governor Gretchen Whitmer delivered her eighth and final State of the State address Wednesday night, reflecting on seven years in office while laying out her 2027 budget priorities and calling for a bipartisan agreement to avoid a government shutdown.

"I'm eager to work with you all again on our last balanced, bipartisan budget. Let's get it done on time… by June 30th," Whitmer said.

The governor highlighted what she described as Michigan's accomplishments during her tenure, including rising wages and GDP, declining crime and overdose deaths, and the expansion of free pre-K, school meals and community college.

For her final year in office, Whitmer said her priorities are children's education and putting more money in Michiganders' pockets through housing and health care reforms.

Whitmer pointed to a statewide reading crisis as one of the most urgent issues facing Michigan students.

"American students are falling behind, and Michigan is no exception.

There's a gender gap here too. Boys are behind girls in reading at every age. Michigan is 44th for 4th grade reading. Forty-fourth. This is a serious problem. Our kids deserve better," Whitmer said.

Her 2027 budget recommendation includes what she described as the largest targeted literacy investment in Michigan history, including funding for additional professional learning and training.

Whitmer said every Michigander should be able to buy a home that meets their needs and remain in it long-term. She proposed a state-level affordable housing tax credit she said would allow for thousands more homes to be built each year, along with eliminating what she called nonsensical construction requirements and streamlining zoning.

The governor also outlined a series of health care proposals aimed at making coverage more convenient and affordable. Her proposals centered around the barriers created by medical debt. She proposed capping interest rates on medical debt, preventing medical debt from appearing on credit reports, requiring hospitals to establish financial assistance programs for patients, and banning liens or foreclosures on homes due to medical debt.

A theme of bipartisanship ran throughout the address. Whitmer called out Republicans by name and celebrated their contributions, including crediting Republican House Speaker Matt Hall for a roads funding deal.

"We're fixing the damn roads everywhere, thanks to the biggest bipartisan roads deal in state history. I want to thank Speaker Hall for his collaboration here," Whitmer said, shaking his hand during the address.

State Sen. Mark Huizenga (R-30) echoed that sentiment.

"I think that's a great indication of truly bipartisanship but it's also an indication of the divided government. The Senate is strongly democrat by one vote, but the house is Republican so that means we have to work together and guess what, the best policy always comes when we work together," Huizenga said.

Whitmer also thanked President Trump for helping bring a new fighter mission to Selfridge Air National Guard Base in Macomb County.

Whitmer closed her address on a personal note, thanking her family and Michiganders.

"I start and end every day thinking about you. Because of you, the state of our state is strong. And because of you, I know it always will be. Big Gretch out!" Whitmer finished.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube