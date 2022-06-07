Indiana man pleads guilty to murder and robbery

LANSING, Mich. — An Indiana man has plead guilty to homicide and robbery charges. 35-year-old Diabolique Paris Johnson entered the plea on Monday afternoon in the Wayne County Circuit Court.

According to the Michigan Department of Attorney General, Johnson committed an armed robbery of a 26-year-old man on September 1, 2020. The incident is reported as having occurred at a hotel in the 24130 block of Michigan avenue in Dearborn. On September 5, 2020, Johnson murdered a 39-year-old Detroit man during an armed robbery. It is alleged that both victims were targeted on online dating apps because they were members of the LGBTQ community. An investigation from September 1, 2020, until December 4, 2020, led to Johnson’s arrest in Indianapolis.

On Monday, Johnson pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, with a sentence agreement of 25-45 years. Two years will also be served consecutively for felony firearm. Johnson also pleaded guilty to armed robbery, with a sentence agreement of 15-30 years. The armed robbery sentence will run concurrent to the murder case.

Johnson is scheduled to be sentenced on Tuesday July 12, at 8:45 a.m.

