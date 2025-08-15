GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — The Tri-Cities Historical Museum in Grand Haven could lose thousands of dollars in funding as Michigan lawmakers continue budget negotiations.

The Republican-led state House of Representatives has proposed completely cutting funding for the Michigan Arts and Culture Council (MACC). The council allows nonprofits that serve the community through arts and culture to apply for grants every year and offset what they're not able to achieve on their own.

WATCH: Grand Haven Historical Museum faces potential funding cuts amid state budget negotiations

Grand Haven Historical Museum faces potential funding cuts amid state budget negotiations

The Executive Director for the Tri-Cities Historical Museum, Erica Layton says MACC provides critical financial support to the museum and a number of other nonprofits in Ottawa County.

"By no means would it make us close our doors, but it would affect the scope of what we're able to accomplish," Layton admitted.

The museum is open to the public and welcomes around 24,000 visitors annually, offering free admission, unique exhibits and free K-12 educational programming.

"Visitors love the local history. [It's] just a great place for families to get away to and engage and connect," Layton said.

Layton explained that MACC provides grants the museum relies on grants from the Michigan Arts and Culture Council for significant improvements.

"Items that we could not afford on our own, we usually apply for the Michigan Arts and Culture for some kind of assistance," Layton said. "We were awarded two years ago, almost $20,000 to put towards a $50,000 parking lot that we desperately needed for one of our buildings."

In 2023, MACC awarded $270,320 in grants to Ottawa County organizations.

Republican lawmakers claim many grants distributed by the council support left-leaning causes and waste taxpayer money.

"We're not going to do the same thing that you guys have always done up here. We're going to look at these budgets, we're going to eliminate waste, fraud, and abuse, and we're going to get value for your tax dollars," said Rep. Matt Hall (R-Richland Township).

Michigan lawmakers have until October 1 to decide on this cut and finalize the budget, as Layton hopes lawmakers will reconsider.

"I would just urge lawmakers to really consider the value that arts and culture bring to the community. We want to have an educated and engaged population. These types of organizations are extremely important to the community and to the sense of place and are worth supporting in the state budget," Layton said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube