Humane Society of West Michigan: All beagles adopted

MICHIGAN — The Humane Society of West Michigan is giving a big thank you to everyone who helped find homes for beagles rescued from a lab.

According to their Facebook page, all of the pups brought to their facility have been adopted!

Each beagle was given health and behavior assessments before finding their new families.

It all started when 4,000 dogs were rescued in July from Virginia testing facility, Envigo. The dogs were found in 'prison-like' conditions. The lab has faced multiple accusations of animal welfare violations.

The beagles were brought to shelters all over the country. The Humane Society of West Michigan says they couldn't have helped their lot without the support of donations and so many in the community who cared for the dogs in many ways.