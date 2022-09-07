Watch Now
Humane Society of West Michigan: All beagles adopted

Mary Altaffer/AP
Beagles wait in a pen before competing in the146th Westminster Kennel Club Dog show, Monday, June 20, 2022, in Tarrytown, N.Y. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
Posted at 7:27 AM, Sep 07, 2022
MICHIGAN — The Humane Society of West Michigan is giving a big thank you to everyone who helped find homes for beagles rescued from a lab.

According to their Facebook page, all of the pups brought to their facility have been adopted!

Each beagle was given health and behavior assessments before finding their new families.

It all started when 4,000 dogs were rescued in July from Virginia testing facility, Envigo. The dogs were found in 'prison-like' conditions. The lab has faced multiple accusations of animal welfare violations.

The beagles were brought to shelters all over the country. The Humane Society of West Michigan says they couldn't have helped their lot without the support of donations and so many in the community who cared for the dogs in many ways.

