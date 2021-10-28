Hudsonville Ice Cream's 2021 holiday flavors coming to stores across Michigan

HUDSONVILLE, Mich. — Two limited edition holiday flavors produced by Hudsonville Ice Cream are about to hit stores in Michigan.

Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cakes ice cream will be available on Nov. 1 exclusively at Walmart stores and produced by Hudsonville Ice Cream, according to a news release Thursday.

The flavor features a creamy white cake ice cream base, pound cake pieces, green sprinkles and a red frosting swirl in a reimagining of the Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cakes snack.

Pints will retail for $2.50.

Hudsonville Ice Cream also announced Thursday the return of its classic Peppermint Stick ice cream, a fan favorite, limited edition flavor that comes back every holiday season.

It features a creamy vanilla ice cream base with candy cane pieces.

Peppermint Stick is available at Meijer, Kroger and other grocery stores throughout Michigan.