Watch
NewsLocal NewsMichigan

Actions

Hudsonville Ice Cream's 2021 holiday flavors coming to stores across Michigan

items.[0].image.alt
Hudsonville Ice Cream
Hudsonville-Holiday-3.jpg
Posted at 2:44 PM, Oct 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-28 14:44:48-04

HUDSONVILLE, Mich. — Two limited edition holiday flavors produced by Hudsonville Ice Cream are about to hit stores in Michigan.

Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cakes ice cream will be available on Nov. 1 exclusively at Walmart stores and produced by Hudsonville Ice Cream, according to a news release Thursday.

The flavor features a creamy white cake ice cream base, pound cake pieces, green sprinkles and a red frosting swirl in a reimagining of the Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cakes snack.

Pints will retail for $2.50.

Hudsonville Ice Cream also announced Thursday the return of its classic Peppermint Stick ice cream, a fan favorite, limited edition flavor that comes back every holiday season.

It features a creamy vanilla ice cream base with candy cane pieces.

Peppermint Stick is available at Meijer, Kroger and other grocery stores throughout Michigan.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
It's-About-Time-streaming-promo-480x360.jpg

News on your time