How to protect against ticks and mosquitos this summer

LANSING, Mich. — The state is reminding Michiganders to protect themselves against mosquitos and ticks as summer approaches.

The Michigan Department of Agriculture & Rural Development (MDARD) is also reminding residents that mosquitos can cause West Nile virus and eastern equine encephalitis (EEE).

“One of the most effective and inexpensive ways to prevent mosquitos is dumping standing water on your property at least once a week,” says Pesticide Section Manager Brian Verhougstraete. “Mosquitos lay eggs in water, so eliminating standing water removes mosquitos’ ability to breed. Mosquito larvae live in water and can take only seven days after hatching from eggs to grow into flying adults, making preparation and early action essential.”

We’re told standing water is often found in clogged gutters, bird baths, wheelbarrows, children’s toys, buckets and flowerpots.

MDARD says mowing lawns frequently prevents mosquitos from hiding in tall grass.

Effective repellents include candles, torches, coils and tabletop diffusers, as well as EPA-approved repellents containing DEET, picaridin, 2-undecanone, IR3535, para-menthane-diol (PMD) or oil of lemon eucalyptus (OLE), according to the state.

Larvicides and adulticides offer short-term protection against mosquitos but are not effective in the long run, MDARD explains.

Another option is to hire a business licensed in controlling mosquito populations. View a list of licensed firms here.

