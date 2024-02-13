How to avoid romance scams this Valentine's Day

LANSING, Mich. — Love is in the air, but so are scams.

Attorney General Dana Nessel is reminding Michiganders to watch out for romance scams heading into Valentine’s Day.

We’re told such scams often take place through apps, dating sites and social media. Scammers typically express their “love” for targeted victims while explaining they can’t meet in person because they are working overseas or was deployed for a military assignment.

“You should never send money or sensitive information to someone you hardly know,” says Nessel. “Exercising caution is key when it comes to sharing personal details online and can help you avoid becoming a victim. Don't let romance turn into regret. Stay vigilant when it comes to Valentine's Day scams."

The Michigan Department of Attorney General released the following tips:



Use Google Images and TinEye to check if the person's photo exists elsewhere.

Do not set up a new bank account or resend items delivered to your door.

Never send money, wire transfers, cryptocurrency or gift cards to strangers over the internet.

Do not connect with the other person outside of the app you met them on and refrain from imparting sensitive information like email addresses or phone numbers.

Be vigilant if someone on social media rushes to form a relationship with you. Speak to someone you trust first.

Visit the state of Michigan’s website for more on common scam tactics.

Report suspected scams to the state’s Consumer Protection Team.

