Hope Network closing 3 centers

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Hope Network announced the closure of three of its Center for Recovery locations.

The locations that will close are Grand Rapids, Petoskey, and Traverse City effective May 20, 2022.

“Hope Network launched its Center for Recovery in Grand Rapids in 2019. While the program has made great impact on many lives across the state, the realities of COVID made it difficult to sustain. This led to the decision to close our Center For Recovery locations in Grand Rapids, Petoskey and Traverse City effective May 20.” Said Hope Network. “Hope Network is working to transfer patients in these programs to other providers and to assist the 34 employees in pursuing opportunities either within Hope Network or with other organizations that provide these services.”