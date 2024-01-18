Former MI Congressman Pete Hoekstra running for MIGOP chair

LANSING, Mich. — Nearly two weeks after a special meeting to remove chairperson Kristina Karamo, the MIGOP infighting continues.

On Saturday, Jan. 6, the party voted to remove Karamo and picked Malinda Pego of Muskegon County as the interim.

But Karamo and her supporters allege that the meeting was not legitimate. Since then, there have been competing efforts by the two women to act as chair.

On Thursday, the Karamo-led MIGOP announced three separate cease and desist letters naming 11 people, including Malinda Pego. The letters argue trademark infringement, defamation of character and copyright infringement.

Former Ottawa County Congressman Pete Hoekstra is also named. He is one of three people running to become the new chair. As of Thursday afternoon, Hoesktra told FOX 17 that he had not received a copy of the letters just yet, so he could not provide a response.

FOX 17 From Left to Right: Former MI Congressman Fred Upton (R), Former MI Congressman Pete Hoekstra (R), MI Congressman Bill Huizenga (R-4)

FOX 17 also spoke with Karamo Wednesday night while she was in Allendale for a town hall, during which she doubled down that she remains chair.

"I've been affirmed by the committee as chair, and we just are going to move forward, and individuals can gather and say whatever they like. It's America; they can say what they like," says Karamo.

Karamo also told FOX 17 that she is very "pleased" with the direction the party is going and says there are a lot of goals she'd still like to accomplish.

Meanwhile, Pego and her supporters are also working on taking legal action to file a temporary restraining order request against Karamo.

The Republican National Committee is currently reviewing all the events and evidence to determine who is truly chair.

In addition to Pete Hoesktra, Vance Patrick and Lena Epstein are also running for chair.

That vote will take place in Lansing on Saturday, Jan. 20.

