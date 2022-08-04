Watch Now
Holland man wins $50K in LMCU's 2022 Home Makeover Giveaway

Posted at 5:15 PM, Aug 04, 2022
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Lake Michigan Credit Union (LMCU) has announced this year’s winner in their $50,000 Home Makeover Giveaway!

Nate from Holland was randomly selected as the lucky winner out of 1.2 million entrants, according to LMCU.

“This means so much to me and my family,” says Nate. “We’ve been LMCU members for several years. One of the things we want to do with the money is give back — hopefully this can bless some other people as well.”

We’re told Nate was given a check for $50,000 on Tuesday, July 26.

