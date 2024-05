MUNISING, Mich. — Deputies in Alger County say Steven Poppema, of Holland, died while hiking Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore.

According to their report, US Park Rangers got a call saying Poppema was heading to Spray Falls when he lost consciousness after showing signs of distress.

Marine- and foot-units were deployed to the area, but the 45-year-old had already passed away.

His body was recovered near Coves Campground, just east of Beaver Lake on Wednesday.