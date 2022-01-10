Holiday movie is being filmed in West Michigan

MICHIGAN — A Christmas romance movie is being filmed in West Michigan.

The movie is called, "A Holiday I Do" and is centered around an LGBTQ+ couple.

Fox 17 spoke with the filmmakers at West Michigan Regional Airport in Holland on Jan. 10, 2021.

The filmmakers are also shooting in Saugatuck and Grand Rapids. Fox 17 is told it'll be a hallmark type of film focusing on inclusivity.

“So we want anybody no matter who they love to be able to sit down and watch a film that they can enjoy and see themselves represented,” said Director and Producer Paul Schneider.

Schneider reports that 10% of the film's proceeds will benefit the Trevor Project which deals with suicide prevention and LGBTQ+ youth.

Sources report the film should be released in time for the holiday season.