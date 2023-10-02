Highly invasive aquatic plant detected in Michigan for 1st time

LANSING, Mich. — An invasive aquatic plant was detected in West Michigan, prompting response from the Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR). It's the first time hydrilla was identified in the state.

We’re told patches of hydrilla were discovered in two small ponds in Berrien Springs while officials monitored parrot feather, another invasive plant species detected three years ago.

The DNR says both species are illegal to own, sell or transport.

“It’s not clear how either plant made its way to this pond, but seeds or fragments of the invasive plants may have been attached to ornamental plants installed in past years,” says Bill Keiper with the Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE). “Sediment core samples of the pond and genetic analysis of the plant material are planned to help determine how long the hydrilla has been here and where in the U.S. it might have originated.”

Hydrilla is among the most invasive underwater plants in the world, state officials say.

EGLE is taking action by monitoring nearby ponds and the St. Joseph River, according to the DNR. Ponds containing hydrilla have already been treated with herbicides.

Hydrilla is typically found in waters as deep as 25 feet and has long, leaf-covered stems that float close to the surface, according to the DNR. It has been known to outcompete native plant species and fill water bodies quickly.

The public is urged to report suspected hydrilla (with locations and close-up photos) to EGLE-WRD-AIP@Michigan.gov. Look for plants with long, skinny stems, bright-green leaves a little longer than a half inch with small teeth, leaves encircling the stem, tubers attached to roots, and little white flowers floating above the surface in late summer through fall.

Bruce Kerr via the Michigan Department of Natural Resources

Visit the state of Michigan’s website for more information.

