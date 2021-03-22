High school spring sports set to kick off Monday in Michigan

It's a big day for high school athletes in Michigan. Spring sports are set to kick off with practices on Monday, after missing all of last year due to the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The fact that we missed out last year, and the fact that it's my last season, kind of makes it more special," Hazel Park senior Rebecca Adkins said.

She said she wants to make the most of what's left of her high school soccer career after being sidelined last year because of the pandemic.

Adkins and her teammates are working to stay safe in the process.

"We've talked about it in our meetings, making sure everyone is wearing masks. I heard a little bit about getting COVID-19 tests regularly," she said.

"If we cannot compete safely, there will be no competition," Hazel Park baseball coach Don Righter added.

He said his players are ready to follow the protocols set by the MHSAA and the state, which include weekly rapid antigen testing.

On Friday, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced a significant number of new outbreaks can be blamed on high school athletics.

Out of 645 outbreaks reported in the past week, 315 were traced to different sports teams, including clubs, schools and recreational sports.

