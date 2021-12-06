Here is where you can donate to help those impacted by the Oxford High School shooting

OXFORD, Mich. (WXYZ) — The tragic shooting on November 30 at Oxford High School has impacted the entire metro Detroit area.

During this grieving process, there are ways you can help by donating to help the community heal.

The following information was sent out officially from the Oxford School District:

TOGETHER WE ARE #OXFORDSTRONG!

As we grapple with the horrific tragedy in our school community, we grieve the students who lost their lives and we ache for all those who have been injured and impacted. We appreciate the heartfelt outpouring of support we have received from across our community, our state, and our nation.

Thank you to our heroic students, staff, and first responders for their brave and swift actions that undoubtedly saved lives. Please continue to keep our families, staff, and community in your most sincere thoughts and prayers.

District families and staff, please see your email from OCS for the upcoming week's schedule.

Together We Are #OxfordStrong.

DONATION INFORMATION

Donations are being accepted by Oxford Bank, Genisys Credit Union, or directly to the district.

EVENT CANCELATIONS

All events scheduled at Oxford High School have been canceled until further notice.