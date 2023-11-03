Have your dog featured on an instant win ticket!

LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Lottery is giving dog owners a chance to have their pups featured on instant win tickets!

Starting next week, the public will be invited to submit photos of their dogs in a contest. Lottery officials say thirty dogs will be chosen to appear on tickets for the lottery’s future $1 Lucky Dog game.

Upload photos online starting Nov. 6 with a short description of what your precious pup means to you.

The contest runs through Dec. 8, with winners expected to be revealed sometime in the spring.

We’re told Lucky Dog instant game tickets will be available starting June 4, 2024. Prizes will range between $1 and $5,000.

