Half of Viridis marijuana recall struck down by Michigan judge

LANSING/BAY CITY, Mich. — A judge has struck down half of the recall affecting marijuana products tested by Viridis Laboratories, the cannabis provider tells us.

We’re told Michigan Court of Claims Chief Judge Christopher M. Murray said the recall, issued by the Michigan Marijuana Regulatory Agency last month, is overbroad, as the only products that reportedly failed retests had been tested at Viridis’s facility in Lansing — not at the Bay City lab.

READ MORE: MRA recalls products tested by Viridis North and Viridis Laboratories

Viridis says its recalled products from Bay City have been given the go-ahead to reenter the market.

“While we maintain that the entire recall was completely without merit, we applaud the Court for at least reversing the MRA’s faulty decision to recall products tested at Viridis Bay City,” says Honigman LLP Attorney Kevin Blair. “This ill-advised recall has caused irreparable harm not only to Viridis but to growers, retailers and consumers throughout the state.”

Blair reportedly went on to say that the MRA violated Michigan law and greatly disrupted the state’s marijuana industry.

“Throughout this entire process we’ve worked tirelessly to minimize interruptions to our customers and help them get products back on shelves,” says Greg Michaud, CEO of Viridis Laboratories. “We look forward to continuing to serve our customers and ensure the health and safety of patients and adult-use consumers through our scientific expertise and use of the safest, most accurate testing methods.”

