MRA recalls products tested by Viridis North and Viridis Laboratories, LLC

Posted at 6:12 PM, Nov 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-17 18:13:36-05

MICHIGAN — The Marijuana Regulatory Agency is issuing a recall on products tested by Viridis North and Viridis Laboratories, LLC.

Inaccurate and reliable results from Viridis North, LLC and Viridis Laboratories, LLC are cause for the recall.

Impacted marijuana products are those with a test date between Aug. 10, 2021, and Nov. 16, 2021, with license numbers SC-000009, AU-SC-000113, SC-000014, and AU-SC-000103 excluding vape carts, live resin, distillate, and any other cannabis concentrate created through residual solvent extractions

Those with recalled products in their possession can return the products where they were purchased for disposal. Consumers with weakened immune systems or lung disease are at high risk for aspergillosis if the recalled products are used.

People who have experienced adverse reactions in connection to these products can report their symptoms and product to their physician and the MRA. The MRA can be reached via emailing MRA-Enforcement@michigan.gov or calling 517-284-8599.

