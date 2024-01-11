GRR sees uptick in gun seizures in 2023, TSA report says

DETROIT — Gerald R. Ford International Airport (GRR) witnessed a 58% increase in gun seizures last year.

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) released its 2023 report on the number of firearms detected at security checkpoints in the state of Michigan. They say 19 guns were stopped at GRR in 2023; that’s compared to 12 in 2022.

There was a slight decrease in guns seized at Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport (DTW). We’re told TSA agents caught 96 firearms, down from 100 the year before.

Nationally, the TSA says a record 6,737 guns were stopped, up from 6,542 in 2022. Around 93% of them were loaded.

“Bringing a firearm to the checkpoint presents an unnecessary risk to both passengers and airport employees,” says Reggie Stephens, federal security director for the Michigan TSA. “We urge passengers to start with an empty bag so you know with certainty that there is nothing prohibited inside.”

The following TSA data shows the number of guns seized at five Michigan airports over the last five years:

Detroit Metro International Airport (DTW)

2019: 47

2020: 44

2021: 94

2022: 100

2023: 96

Flint Bishop Airport (FNT)

2019: 4

2020: 1

2021: 4

2022: 3

2023: 3

Gerald R. Ford International Airport (GRR)

2019: 10

2020: 12

2021: 22

2022: 12

2023: 19

Cherry Capital Airport (TVC)

2019: 3

2020: 1

2021: 5

2022: 2

2023: 4

Delta County Airport (ESC)

2019: 0

2020: 0

2021: 0

2022: 0

2023: 1

The penalty for bringing guns to a security checkpoint may result in up to $15,000 in fines.

The TSA says unloaded guns are allowed in checked luggage only. Refer to state and local laws for your starting point and destination before packing your belongings.

Visit the TSA’s website for more information on how to properly travel with firearms and ammunition.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube