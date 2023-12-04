Group of MI tipped workers fear outcome of 'Adopt & Amend' court case

The Michigan Supreme Court is set to hear oral arguments this week about whether an “Adopt and Amend” maneuver by lawmakers in 2018 was constitutional.

At the time, advocates had gathered enough signatures to get minimum wage and expanded sick leave measures on Michigan’s ballot. Instead, Republican lawmakers passed both, then watered them down post-election.

The initial measure would have also phased out a lower, hourly pay rate for tipped workers, which is the outcome one group fears if “Adopt and Amend” is ruled unconstitutional.

Supporters of “Save-MI-Tips” say that they believe they will make less with a set hourly rate compared to tips.

“I believe if you did the wage, we would have less employees, servers would have more tables because my boss couldn’t afford to pay that many servers that wage,” said Salt & Pepper Savory Grill and Pub waitress Tracy Bolman. “So then, you’d also get worse service because we’d be juggling a bigger section.”

“I feel as though they’re going to, they’re going to see us in a different light that they do not need to tip us that they, you know, they’re paying their bill and they’re going to head out,” said Melissa Puplis, Brann’s Steakhouse & Grille. “I don’t, I, our incomes going to change drastically. And I think the perception of what we do will change drastically.”

Oral arguments on “Adopt and Amend” are scheduled at the Michigan Supreme Court on Thursday.

