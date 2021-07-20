Grand Valley professor appointed to national Everglades restoration committee

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Grand Valley State University Prof. Alan Steinman has been selected to join the National Academy of Sciences to supervise restoration efforts toward the Everglades, according to GVSU.

We’re told Steinman will join 14 others from across the country to assess the Comprehensive Everglades Research Plan’s progress and submit a congressional report on their findings.

The cost to restore the Everglades is reportedly estimated to be in excess of $16 billion.

“There is way too much phosphorus coming from dairy and cattle farms into the Everglades,” says Steinman. “The weather just changes so dramatically, and the landscape is so flat that water moves very slowly, making the region very susceptible to both drought and flooding.”

GVSU says Steinman served as Lake Okeechobee’s director of restoration for nine years before his arrival at the university in 2001.

