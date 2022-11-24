Governor Whitmer wishes overseas troops a Happy Thanksgiving

LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is wishing Michigan’s active service members a Happy Thanksgiving.

We’re told Governor Whitmer communicated with members of the Michigan Army National Guard (MIARNG) who are presently supporting U.S. Central Command in Iraq, Kuwait, Bahrain, Jordan, Syria, UAE, Saudi Arabia and Qatar.

“Michiganders who serve in uniform put their lives on the line to keep us safe,” says Governor Whitmer. “As we celebrate Thanksgiving, we must recognize the immense sacrifices they make so we can live freely. Right now, many active duty service members are apart from their families, working hard, oceans away from Michigan. I hope we all take some time to honor our service members and their families this Thanksgiving and pray for their safe return home.”

The Michigan governor’s office says MIARNG soldiers from Howell, Montague and Saginaw are currently deployed.

“Today, there are more than 1,000 members of the MING serving away from their homes and families,” says Michigan VA Director U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Paul D. Rogers. “Whether supporting the efforts at the Southwest Border or assisting humanitarian efforts for displaced persons in the Middle East, their selflessness and loyalty to their mission during these challenging times should be honored. We look forward to welcoming each unit and individual home safely to their families.”

