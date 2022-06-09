Governor Whitmer to sign bill lowering age requirement to serve alcohol

LANSING, Mich. — Governor Gretchen Whitmer will be signing a bill to lower the age requirement to serve alcohol at on-premises establishments to 17-years-old.

The bill was first introduced by Representative Michele Hoitenga and received bi-partisan support. On Tuesday, the final House floor vote was 78 in support and 28 opposed. Michigan will be the second state to allow 17-year-olds to serve alcohol after Maine.

17-year-olds will only be able to serve at on-premises locations only such as bars, restaurants, and social clubs. They will also be required to serve under the supervision of someone 18 or older. 17-year-old servers will also need complete an alcohol server training course that is approved by the state.

“The [Michigan Licensed Beverage Association] would like to thank Representative Hoitenga, Governor Whitmer and everyone else involved in getting this key legislation across the plate,” said MLBA Executive Director Scott Ellis. “While this is a win for all bars and restaurants, I know our businesses in northern Michigan and other tourist areas will benefit tremendously from the signing of this bill.”

