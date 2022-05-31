Governor Whitmer to employers: Prioritize mental health in the workplace

LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is urging state employers to create strategies that bolster workers’ mental health.

“Every person in Michigan should have access to the quality, affordable mental and physical care they need,” says Governor Whitmer. “By giving Michiganders the comprehensive care they deserve, and by making investments in mental health strategies in the workplace, we can build a stronger Michigan with a resilient workforce. The workgroup recommendations are another step closer to helping more Michiganders have access to mental health care.”

We’re told the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity (LEO) has partnered with employers and workers to devise effective strategies that help improve mental health in the workplace.

The state recommends employers to do the following:

Evaluate the culture around the workplace.

Review workplace policies.

Recommit programs focused on employee assistance.

Consider implementing or expanding employee resources.

Consider incorporating mental health to workplace safety committees.

Read LEO’s full report here:

LEOWorkplace Mental Health Final Version by WXMI on Scribd

The Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services (DIFS) is also reminding Michiganders that many health insurance plans cover mental health services.

“Mental health care is health care. It is just as important as physical health and should not be neglected, yet we know that approximately 40% of Michiganders experiencing mental illness do not seek treatment for these concerns,” says Anita Fox, director at DIFS. “Mental health services are covered by many health insurance plans, including all Affordable Care Act (ACA) plans purchased through HealthCare.gov. Review your policy documents to determine if you have this coverage, which will cover the costs of office or virtual visits with a licensed mental health professional, substance abuse disorder treatment, or medications.”

