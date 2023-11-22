Governor Whitmer spares Dolly Pardon from Thanksgiving table

LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer pardoned this year’s turkey in Lansing Wednesday.

The turkey, named Dolly Pardon after a statewide naming contest, is the second to be pardoned since Governor Whitmer was elected.

“Many Michiganders are working 9 to 5 the week before Thanksgiving on holiday activities, meal prep, and more,” says Governor Whitmer. “Before we start Bubbling Over, let’s remember the reason we gather Around Here, from the delicious Thanksgiving foods we Real-ly Love to the friends, family, and loved ones who bring us Pure and Simple Joy, surround us with a Full Circle, and remind us we are not simply Islands in the Stream of life. Before we get Hungry Again, let’s take time to give thanks for Michigan’s health care professionals, armed service members, and everyone who works hard to make our great state better. With this pardon, Dolly Pardon can make some Joyful Noise and Better Get To Livin’. I wish every Michigander a great Thanksgiving.”

Michigan Executive Office of the Governor

The name “Dolly Pardon” was submitted by Jay Kozlowski from West Bloomfield, according to the Michigan Executive Office of the Governor. More than 3,900 entries were submitted.

Mitch E. Gander was pardoned last year.

LAST THANKSGIVING: Governor Whitmer pardons Mitch E. Gander the turkey

