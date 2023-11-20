Gobblin' 9 to 5: Dolly Pardon wins 2023 statewide turkey naming contest

LANSING, Mich. — This year’s pardoned turkey is working 9 to 5! OK, maybe not, but its name is Dolly Pardon.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced the winning name for this year’s pardoned turkey Monday.

West Bloomfield resident Jay Kozlowski submitted the name for consideration out of more than 3,900 entries, according to the Michigan Executive Office of the Governor.

“Congratulations to Jay for submitting Dolly Pardon, the winner of this year’s turkey pardon statewide naming contest,” says Governor Whitmer. “Thanksgiving is a special time in Michigan and I am so grateful that we are continuing this fun holiday tradition. I also want to thank every Michigander who entered the competition. I loved reading through the hilarious suggestions. It was difficult to pick just one, but I am very proud we got it done. Looking forward to pardoning Dolly Pardon soon.”

We’re told Dolly Pardon will be the second turkey to be pardoned in Lansing since Governor Whitmer took office.

