Governor Whitmer: SNAP recipients to receive additional $95+ toward groceries

LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced Friday all families in Michigan eligible to receive food assistance will be given another $95 or more this month to cover grocery expenses.

The Michigan governor’s office says more than 1.3 million residents will benefit from the additional payments.

“October’s additional food assistance will continue to help over 1.3 million Michiganders put food on the table,” says Governor Whitmer. “The extra $95 monthly payment lowers grocery bills and frees up more of a household’s hard-earned dollars for other essentials—utility bills, gas, and winter coats. Let’s keep working together to put money back in people’s pockets and ensure that our federal tax dollars get sent back to Michigan and are spent in our communities.”

We’re told payments will be based on the increased cost of living for fiscal year 2023, which starts this month.

The state says the added benefits should appear on Bridge Cards by the end of the day on Monday, Oct. 24.

Additionally, Meijer announced 10% discounts on fruits and vegetables for SNAP recipients, according to Governor Whitmer’s office. We’re told the offer will last a year.

