Governor Whitmer signs new legislation requiring easier access to insulin, college scholarships

LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed a pair of bipartisan bills today that require insurance companies to cover emergency insulin costs and broaden student eligibility for scholarships, according to the Michigan governor’s office.

“I am committed to bringing Republicans and Democrats together to make real, lasting change for Michigan families,” says Governor Whitmer. “For people living with diabetes, access to insulin is a matter of life and death. I’m proud to sign Senate Bills 155 and 156 because they ensure access to an emergency insulin supply for people facing an interruption of care, and require insurance to cover that emergency supply.”

Under the new legislation, individuals with expired prescriptions that are otherwise valid may receive an emergency insulin supply from pharmacists, according to state officials. Click here for details.

“Countless Michiganders need insulin to survive, and they should never be forced into a place where they can’t get their lifesaving medication,” says Sen. Kevin Daley (R–Lum). “My bills would establish a safety net for those who rely on this medication in their daily lives.”

The governor’s office tells us House Bill 4055 will allow academic achievement to act as a substitute for achieving a high standardized test score as a requirement for scholarship eligibility.

“I’m also proud to sign House Bills 4055 and 4056,” says Whitmer. “Students should be able to afford a college education based on their overall scholastic achievement, especially when facing unprecedented obstacles to taking otherwise required tests like the ACT and SAT.”

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube