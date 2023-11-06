Governor Whitmer signs legislation adding protections, support for crime victims

LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed a collection of bills Monday to offer support for crime victims in Michigan.

House bills 4420–4423 add protections to domestic and sexual assault survivors’ privacy as well as give them the option to deliver impact statements virtually, according to the Michigan Executive Office of the Governor.

“As a former prosecutor, I am committed to supporting survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault,” says Governor Whitmer. “The bipartisan Michigan Crime Victims’ Rights Package will improve coordination between law enforcement and organizations for survivors, prioritize the privacy of survivors who testify, allow virtual testimony, and update penalties for harming health care workers. These commonsense bills will protect people's privacy and safety while ensuring swift prosecutions for those who commit these crimes."

We’re told the newly signed legislation also permits law enforcement officers and prosecutors to forward victims’ contact details to service providers who would then offer support. The bills also ensure victims’ faces can be blurred in images, photos and court sketches.

