Governor Whitmer signs funding bill allocating millions in affordable housing, business support & more

LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has signed a bill that would invest millions of dollars in building more affordable housing units and supporting small businesses.

The Michigan governor’s office says this is the earliest a bill was signed into law during a new gubernatorial term in the last 76 years.

“Today, Michigan is taking a step forward to grow our economy, invest in our communities, and build a bright future,” says Governor Whitmer. “This supplemental bill will build thousands more affordable housing units across the state, revitalize our communities, empower entrepreneurs, and support workers. I’m proud of my partners in the Michigan Legislature for getting this done, and I look forward to seeing what else we accomplish this year.”

We’re told the new law will allocate $150 million toward the Housing and Community Development Fund, which will renovate 2,000 units, house 6,000 residents and add 1,600 construction jobs.

The state also says $100 million will go toward Revitalization and Placemaking Grants to transform unused business space into affordable housing or areas for outdoor dining.

The law will also do the following, according to the state of Michigan:

Fund $75 million to SmartZones.

Invest $25 million in apprenticeships and improve access to transporation, childcare and other services for workers.

Allocate $75 million toward law enforcement training and blight removal.

Provide $200 million to the Escanaba paper mill for production expansion and job retention.

