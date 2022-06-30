Governor Whitmer signs bills improving access to clean water

LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has signed a trio of bills designed to simplify access to clean water for Michiganders.

House bills 5890, 5891 and 5892 will reduce the difficulty of acquiring state funding and deliver solutions to water infrastructure necessities, according to the Michigan governor’s office.

“This critical funding will support communities as they address backlogged water system needs and help ensure high-quality drinking water for Michiganders,” says Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) Director Liesl Clark. “EGLE is committed to partnering with our communities in the coming years to ensure that Michiganders’ health and their environment have the best protections possible.”

