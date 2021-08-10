Governor Whitmer requests support for farmers in letter to the USDA

LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is asking the U.S. Department of Agriculture to update the Thrifty Food Plan so that it reflects the cost of a standard healthy diet, according to the Michigan governor’s office.

We’re also told Governor Whitmer asks for the acceleration of more compensation payments toward dairy farmers in light of supply impacts dealt by COVID-19.

“As we combat COVID-19 and continue to jumpstart our economy, it is important that we examine and eliminate vulnerabilities exposed by the pandemic up and down the food supply chain,” says Governor Whitmer. “Nearly 1.3 million Michiganders rely on benefits to meet their food needs, but those benefits fall short of what’s needed to buy and prepare healthy foods.”

The governor adds, “By making these changes, the USDA could further reduce food insecurity and help families and farmers across our state.”

Read the governor’s full letter to the USDA here.

