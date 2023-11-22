Governor Whitmer requests special election for vacant House seats

LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is requesting a special election to be held that would fill a pair of vacant seats in the Michigan House.

The governor submitted a letter to Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson with the request Wednesday, according to the Michigan Executive Office of the Governor.

We’re told Rep. Lori Stone (13th District) was elected as Warren’s mayor and Rep. Kevin Coleman was elected mayor of Westland, resulting in those vacancies.

"The Michigan Legislature had one of the most productive sessions in Michigan history thanks to Michiganders who elected leaders, like state representatives Coleman and Stone, to get things done on the issues that make a real difference in people’s lives," says Governor Whitmer. "As we look ahead to 2024, these special elections will ensure that Michiganders in the 13th and 25th districts have representation in Lansing working for them as soon as possible. I look forward to working with the next representatives from these districts when voters elect them in the new year."

Governor Whitmer asks for a primary election to take place Jan. 30, 2024, followed by a general election on April 16, 2024, state officials explain.

Read the full letter to Secretary Benson here:

Special.election.ltr (1) by WXMI on Scribd

Visit the state of Michigan's website for more information on the state's election procedures.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube