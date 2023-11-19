Governor Whitmer releases statement on the passing of Rosalyn Carter

LANSING, Mich. — Governor Gretchen Whitmer has released a statement on the passing of former U.S. First Lady Rosalyn Carter.

Carter passed away on Sunday at the age of 96. She was married Jimmy Carter, who was the President of the United States from 1977-1981.

In her statement, Governor Whitmer said:

"First Lady Rosalynn Carter was a strong American woman who set a powerful example for us all to follow.



"From her efforts as a pioneering advocate for mental health to the hard work she did building houses alongside her husband with Habitat for Humanity, Mrs. Carter dedicated her long life to making a real difference in other people's lives.



"She and President Carter share a 77-year marriage, an inspiring model for love and effective partnership. My thoughts - and those of the people of Michigan- are with President Carter, their four children, and their entire family."

