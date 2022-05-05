Governor Whitmer recognizes May as Military Appreciation Month

LANSING, Mich. — Governor Gretchen Whitmer has recognized May 2022 as Military Appreciation Month.

May has multiple days dedicated to people who served in the U.S. Armed Forces, as well as their family members. The list of days can be read below:



May 6: Military Spouse Appreciation Day

May 8: Victory in Europe Day

May 13: Children of Fallen Patriots Day

May 21: Armed Forces Day

May 30: Memorial Day

Military Appreciation Month was first designated by Congress in 1999. Michigan citizens have served in every major conflict since the Civil War.

“This month, Michiganders are reminded of the heroic contributions of our service members, both active and retired, who answered the call to defend our state and nation,” said Governor Whitmer. “I am proudly designating May as Military Appreciation Month and wish to extend Michigan’s gratitude to our military families who serve at home with unwavering support and solidarity.”

“Military Appreciation Month recognizes the service members who selflessly put their lives on the line to guard our borders, protect our freedoms, and stand up for democracy,” said U.S. Army Major General Paul D. Rogers, adjutant general and director of the Michigan Department of Military and Veterans Affairs. “Our service members are on call 365 days a year and ready at a moment’s notice to defend our interests. We owe them our appreciation and are indebted to them for all they and their families do.”

